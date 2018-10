Man shot to death in Hazel Crest

A man was shot to death Friday afternoon in south suburban Hazel Crest.

Garfield Taylor Jr., 34, was shot about 4 p.m. in the 16900 block of Annneta Avenue, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He was pronounced dead about 30 minutes later.

An autopsy found that Taylor died from a gunshot wound to the chest, and his death was ruled a homicide. He lived a few blocks away from where he was shot.

Hazel Crest police did not immediately respond to a request for details.