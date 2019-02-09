Hazel Crest man assaulted, robbed in his driveway

A 60-year-old man was assaulted Wednesday night during a robbery at his home in south suburban Hazel Crest.

The man was exiting his vehicle after 8 p.m. in the 16800 block of Orchard Ridge when multiple people approached him in his driveway, Hazel Crest police said in a statement.

The unknown assailants assaulted him and stole his vehicle and personal items, police said.

The man entered his home and was found by his daughter after 1 a.m., police said. Paramedics were called and took him to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Police later found the man’s Nissan Rogue unoccupied in the 17000 block of Anthony, police said. Several of his personal items were recovered.

Police said the assailants remain unidentified, and that the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information of the robbery was asked to call Hazel Crest police detectives at (708) 335-9640.