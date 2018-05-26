“Hero teacher” released from hospital, U.S. Rep says

U.S. Rep Susan Brooks says she met Saturday with Jason Seaman at the Noblesville, Indiana, school where the shooting occurred Friday. She says Seaman is a "hero teacher" who stopped the violence.

The continuous outpouring of support & unity from our community is incredible.

Noblesville is strong & resilient. As we move forward & embark upon a healing process, it’s important to continue prayers & efforts to support our community. #NWMS #WAT >> https://t.co/wG1gKbzHWh pic.twitter.com/5EHldhOJQs — Susan W. Brooks (@SusanWBrooks) May 26, 2018

Seaman and a student were shot by another student at Noblesville West Middle School. Ella Whistler’s family says she’s in critical but stable condition.

Seaman is credited with knocking a gun away and tackling the shooter.

President Donald Trump is praising the suburban Indianapolis science teacher who stopped a shooting inside his classroom.

Trump sent a tweet Saturday saying: “Thanks to very brave Teacher & Hero Jason Seaman of Noblesville, Indiana, for his heroic act in saving so many precious young lives. His quick and automatic action is being talked about all over the world!”

Thanks to very brave Teacher & Hero Jason Seaman of Noblesville, Indiana, for his heroic act in saving so many precious young lives. His quick and automatic action is being talked about all over the world! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2018

One of Seaman’s seventh-grade students at Noblesville West Middle School says another student entered the classroom with a gun and started shooting Friday morning. He says his 29-year-old teacher immediately ran at the student, “swatted a gun out of his hand and tackled him to the ground.”

