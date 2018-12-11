Hit-and-run crash sends car into Evanston laundromat

A hit-and-run crash sent a car careening into a laundromat Tuesday morning in north suburban Evanston.

A white car was southbound at 6:47 a.m. in the 100 block of South Elmwood Place when it was hit by a black Nissan that was westbound in the north alley of the 700 block of Howard Street, according to a statement from Evanston police.

The crash caused the white car to lose control and crash into Clean Wash Laundry, 807 Howard St. in Evanston, police said. The black Nissan drove away with “heavy front end damage.”

The driver of the white car, a 60-year-old Evanston woman, declined transport to a hospital after the crash, according to police. The Laundromat remained closed as of 10:30 a.m. while it was examined by a structural engineer, but could reopen later Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run was asked to call the Evanston police Traffic Unit at (847) 866-5064.