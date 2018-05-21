Homeless man charged with sexually assaulting woman in Wheaton

A homeless man was charged with sexually assaulting a woman early Friday in west suburban Wheaton.

Robert Davidson, 38, was charged with a single felony count of criminal sexual assault, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Officers responded about 12:30 a.m. to a report of someone screaming for help near the DuPagePads shelter at 601 W. Liberty Drive, the state’s attorney’s office said.

When they arrived, officers learned Davidson had approached a woman near the Illinois Prairie Path and demanded sex, the state’s attorney’s office said. When she turned him down, Davidson dragged the woman into a wooded area by her hair and sexually assaulted her. He then ran off.

Following an investigation, Davidson was taken into custody on Sunday, the state’s attorney’s office said.

“Sexual assaults are degrading and among the most invasive crimes a victim can endure,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement. “Physically and emotionally, the damage caused by a sex crime can fester, leaving victims to suffer not only at the time of the assault but possibly for years to come.”

Davidson is being held on $75,000 bond at the DuPage County Jail, the state’s attorney’s office said. His next court appearance was scheduled for June 15.