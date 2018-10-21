Homewood-Flossmoor principal defends letter accusing students of ‘gang activity’

Following a controversial letter sent to Homewood-Flossmoor Community High School parents accusing some students of “gang activity,” the principal is defending the action as a necessary step to curb violence in the southwest suburb.

Principal Jerry Lee Anderson informed multiple parents on Oct. 15 that they and their children must attend a meeting on Saturday, Oct. 20, due to the student participating in “gang activity” either “directly or through association,” according to a copy of the letter.

Students who did not attend would be “excluded” from the school, Anderson wrote. The letter did not elaborate on what the gang behavior was but the letter states an investigation has turned up “conflicts” on- and off-campus.

Anderson on Sunday said the letter was a plea to parents to “hold their child to a higher standard.”

“We have some who believe that violence is not part of what happens in the suburbs, that we are somehow immune,” she said in a statement to the Sun-Times. “We are not. We need informed, empowered parents to be a part of the solution.”

The mandatory meetings on Saturday left some parents outraged over accusations that they said were bogus. Multiple people posted on social media that the investigation was “bull—-,” with one parent commenting on Facebook that the evidence included a handful pictures of students posing with what Anderson interpreted as gang signs.

“The school ought to be ashamed for making these allegations without any substantial evidence and for causing parents to have to come,” one woman wrote.

Anderson maintained the meetings were needed because the administration wants to work together with parents.

“I most appreciate the parents who immediately begin to hold their child to a higher standard,” she said in her Sunday statement. “You may not hear from them and that’s okay.”

Flossmoor police did not immediately respond to an inquiry on whether they were contacted about the alleged gang activity.

Transcript of letter to Homewood-Flossmoor parents