Man, 78, stabbed to death in Homewood

A 78-year-old man was stabbed to death Wednesday evening in south suburban Homewood.

James Kerrigan was stabbed about 8:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of 185th Street, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He was pronounced dead at 2:15 a.m. on Thursday. He lived in the same block where he was stabbed.

Homewood police did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

An autopsy released Friday found Kerrigan died from multiple sharp force injuries. His death was ruled a homicide, the medical examiner’s office said.