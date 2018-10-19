Person killed in double Maywood shooting

A double shooting Friday afternoon in Maywood left one person dead and another wounded.

The shooting happened about 4 p.m. in the 1200 block of South 17th Avenue, according to Maywood police. Officers responded to a call of shots fired and found two men who were shot.

One male, whose age wasn’t released, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Loyola Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. Another male was taken to the same hospital, where his condition stabilized.

Maywood police were investigating the shooting.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details about the fatality.