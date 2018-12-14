6 types of consumer fraud, and how to avoid them

Over the past several weeks, the Chicago Sun-Times, through the support of the AARP Fraud Watch Network, has worked to inform consumers about a variety of scams. Today, we sum up our stories — and include links to all our previous work. Questions? Call the AARP Fraud Watch Network helpline at (877) 908-3360.

• PART ONE: How to avoid identify theft and keep your data safe

• PART TWO: How military veterans can protect themselves from scammers who target them

• PART THREE: How to spot imposter fraud, what you can do to protect yourself

• PART FOUR: Traveling for holidays? Stay safely connected at airport, hotel, in rental car

• PART FIVE: How to ensure this holiday season that you’re giving to charities, not scammers

• PART SIX: Gift-card scams: How to avoid getting ripped off