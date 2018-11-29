Man wanted for stealing credit cards from suburban gym lockers

Police released photos of a man suspected of stealing credit cards from gym lockers at suburban hospitals. | Arlington Heights police

Police have released photos of a man they believe committed multiple counts of identify theft in suburban Chicago.

Since Dec. 2017, the suspect broke into gym lockers at various suburban hospitals and stole cash, credit cards and IDs, according to a statement from Arlington Heights police.

Police were not specific about which hospitals were hit, but said they were in the north, west, and northwest suburbs. The suspect then used the stolen credit cards to buy merchandise.

The suspect was described as a slim-to-medium built man, about 35 years old with short, dark hair, police said.

Anyone with information about the man was asked to call Arlington Heights police at (847) 368-5354.