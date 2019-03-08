Illinois State Police negligent in Aurora gunman’s background checks: lawsuit

Law enforcement personnel gather near the scene of a shooting at the Henry Pratt company in an industrial park in Aurora, Ill., on Friday. | Bev Horne/Daily Herald via AP

A victim of last month’s factory shooting in Aurora is suing the Illinois State Police, accusing them of negligence that allowed the gunman to keep the weapon he used in his deadly rampage.

In a lawsuit filed Friday, Timothy Williams alleges the State Police conducted inadequate background checks that allowed Gary Martin to buy the handgun he used to fatally shoot six people and wound six others, including Williams.

The State Police have acknowledged that their initial background check on Martin when he applied for a Firearms Owner Identification Card did not uncover his criminal record.

Williams also claims the State Police also allowed Martin to keep that handgun even when, a few days later, they eventually uncovered his criminal record and revoked his FOID card. And, they failed to inform the Aurora Police Department Martin was illegally in possession of a handgun, the lawsuit alleges.

The suit, which seeks $2,000,000 in damages, was filed on behalf of Timothy Williams in the Courts of Claims of the State of Illinois.

Five employees at Henry Pratt Company in Aurora, along with an intern and five police officers, were shot in the Feb. 15 incident. The intern and four of the employees died; Williams, shot three times, survived.

The lawsuit alleges the gunman’s violent criminal history — including a violent felony conviction in Mississippi — was missed when Martin was issued his FOID card.

Around March 11, 2014, Martin used that card to purchase the handgun he used in the Henry Pratt Company shooting, according to the lawsuit. When Martin later applied for a Firearm Concealed Carry License, his application was denied after police discovered his Mississippi conviction.

Though the State Police told Martin “a letter concerning your FOID revocation will be forthcoming,” the lawsuit alleges the letter was never sent. ISP’s procedure at the time was to notify local, county, and state law enforcement of the revocation, but records also show no copy of an electronic notification to them of his card’s revocation or likely illegal possession of a handgun, according to the lawsuit.

“The claimant has experienced, and will experience, pain, suffering, disability, loss of a normal life, medical expenses, lost earnings and a loss of earning capacity,” the lawsuit says, “all because of the injuries suffered due to the ISP’s negligence.”

Illinois State Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.