‘I’m gonna hurt kids at school’ – boy charged with threatening middle school in Wheaton

A student at Edison Middle School was charged with making threats against the school Tuesday in west suburban Wheaton.

The boy, whose exact age was unknown, appeared in juvenile court Thursday morning where Judge Michael Wolfe ordered him to be placed on home detention, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The boy allegedly sent two threatening emails to school staff members after school hours Tuesday.

The email, in part, allegedly said: “YOU COULD SHOW THIS YOUR CLASS IT WILL START AT 8:20 GET READY I’M GONNA HURT KIDS AT SCHOOL,” the state’s attorney’s office said.

Staff members who received the email contacted school authorities, who contacted Wheaton police.

The threat was resolved by the start of the school day Wednesday, according to Wheaton police Chief William Murphy.

The boy was charged with two felony counts of false reporting a threat to a school. He is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 3.