Rauner pushes to reinstate death penalty for cop killers, mass murderers

Gov. Bruce Rauner on Monday proposed reinstating the death penalty for mass murderers and those who kill police officers — provided a jury finds the offender is “guilty beyond any doubt for killing a police officer or committing a mass murder," Rauner said. | Tina Sfondeles/Sun-Times

Gov. Bruce Rauner on Monday proposed reinstating the death penalty for mass murderers and those who kill police officers — provided they are found “guilty beyond any doubt.”

It was one of a series of sweeping changes he’s attaching to an amendatory veto.

“There must be a burden of proof where a person is guilty beyond all doubt,” Rauner said at the Illinois State Police Forensic Science Laboratory in Chicago. “Guilty beyond any doubt for killing a police officer or committing a mass murder. We then will impose the death penalty in Illinois.”

Rauner said those who kill police officers “deserve to give up their life.”

The Republican governor has long said he supports the death penalty, and he said he’d be open to other groups of defendants to be included in that.

“I’m very open to considering protections like this for additional individuals,” Rauner said.

But the state abolished the death penalty in 2011, and opening the door to one classification would mean opening it to others. Former Gov. George Ryan stopped all executions in Illinois in 2003 over concerns of the wrongful convictions of Death Row inmates.

Rauner’s recommendation, however, is that those accused of killing police officers or more than two people would be tried using a higher standard for determining guilt — “beyond all doubt,” not “beyond a reasonable doubt.”

“So many times the person is caught in the act. Or so many times there are multiple witnesses and they’re fleeing the act and there’s no question of who did it,” Rauner said of those who kill police officers. “And you know what’s really tragic? Many times the perpetrators are proud of what they did. And there are plenty of cases where there’s no doubt who is guilty and they deserve to give up their life when they take the life of a police officer.”

Rauner said he put his pen to an amendatory veto of House bill 1468 to place a 72-hour holding period on all guns. The bill contained language specifically about assault weapons. Under current Illinois law, there is a 72-hour waiting period to buy a handgun, but just a 24-hour window to purchase a long gun, rifle or shotgun.

But in recommending changes to that measure, Rauner threw in a package of gun changes that will undoubtedly see some opposition. And Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan is generally not supportive of such amendatory vetoes.

In announcing his recommendations, Rauner stood alongside Republican lawmakers and law enforcement officials at the Illinois State Police headquarters in Chicago.

Other recommendations include banning bump stocks and trigger cranks. The measure passed the Senate in April but is still in the House.

Rauner is also suggesting amending the County School Facilities Sales Tax statute to give schools authority to use revenue to hire school resource officers or mental health workers based on the need.

Another initiative in his package would allow family members and others to petition courts to disarm people who pose an immediately threat to the public or to themselves.

Madigan spokesman Steve Brown said he has yet to see the governor’s recommendations.

“First we want to make sure it complies with the Constitution, as we do with all amendatory vetoes,” Brown said. “And then we’ll go from there.”

But Brown criticized the governor’s “negotiations” on the package: “This is the governor’s negotiated gun safety program. I guess there’s no negotiations. It’s just absurd.”