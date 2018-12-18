Indiana man charged with hit-and-run that killed woman in Sauk Village

A 50-year-old man is accused of leaving a woman he ran over with his pickup truck to die last month in south suburban Sauk Village.

St. John, Indiana, resident Joseph Luecke faces one count of failure to report a fatal accident, according to a statement from the Cook County sheriff’s office.

About 7 p.m. Nov. 4, officers found a 42-year-old woman unresponsive on a roadway in the 2100 block of Lincoln Highway, the sheriff’s office said. The woman, identified as Chicago Heights resident Penny Pearman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy found she died of multiple injuries caused by a vehicle striking a pedestrian and her death was ruled an accident, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Pearman was believed to have been hit by a 2016 or 2017 white GMC Sierra pickup truck that left the area after the crash, the sheriff’s office said. Investigators determined Luecke was allegedly the driver, and he was officially charged Sunday.