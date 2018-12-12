Meth lab found in Indiana mobile home; 2 women charged

Police allegedly found a one-pot meth lab Monday in the Meadowview Mobile Home Community in South Haven, Indiana. | Google Streetview

Two women were charged with having meth-making materials in a mobile home in northwest Indiana.

Rachelle Logsdon, 33, and Lynn Smith, 30, are each charged with possessing hypodermic needles, marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the Meadow View Mobile Home Community in South Haven, according to a statement by the Porter County sheriff’s office.

Officers were searching for someone wanted on a warrant Monday morning when they entered the women’s home with permission and noticed narcotics paraphernalia, the sheriff’s office said.

The officers also saw chemicals and “precursors consistent with a ‘one-pot’ methamphetamine lab,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Logsdon and Smith were arrested, and the drug materials were removed with the help of the Indiana State Police Mobile Clandestine Lab, the sheriff’s office said.

The wanted male subject was found elsewhere and arrested, according to the sheriff’s office.