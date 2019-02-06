SUV rolls over 4 times on I-80; cops seek hit-and-run driver

A woman was side-swiped by a hit-and-run driver and rolled over about four times Tuesday morning on I-80 near Lake Station. | photo provided by Indiana State Police

A woman from Indiana injured her head Tuesday morning when her SUV was side-swiped by a hit-and-run driver and rolled over in northwest Indiana.

The 39-year-old was driving a Ford Explorer west on I-80 at Ripley Street near Lake Station when she was hit by a white Kia changing lanes, Indiana State Police said in a statement.

The woman lost control of her Explorer and drove off the road, police said. She hit the concrete median head-on and rolled over about four times.

Her 28-year-old passenger was unhurt, police said. The driver was taken to North Lake Methodist Hospital for head trauma.

Police said the Kia never stopped and continued west. The car should have damage to the rear end of its right side.

Anyone with information on the driver of the Kia can call Indiana State Police at (317) 232-8248.