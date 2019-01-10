Ingleside man wanted for sexually abusing child arrested in Wisconsin

A northwest suburban man wanted for sexually abusing a family member was arrested Wednesday in Wisconsin.

A warrant was issued Jan. 4 for Steven M. Klubtertanz’s arrest on four felony counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, according to a statement from the Lake County sheriff’s office.

Detectives were notified in August of 2018 that Klubertanz had made “sexual advances toward a juvenile family member,” the sheriff’s office said. Further investigation revealed that he had sexually abused the child between June and December of 2017 at their Ingleside home.

Investigators eventually learned that Klubertanz was likely hiding with family members in Lyndon Station, Wisconsin, according to the sheriff’s office. Lyndon Station is located along I-90 northwest of Wisconsin Dells.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force found him there Wednesday and arrested him without incident.

Klubertanz remained held at the Juneau County Jail in Wisconsin Thursday pending extradition hearings, the sheriff’s office said.