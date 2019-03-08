Man charged in Ingleside home invasion that left 2 shot

A man has been charged in a home invasion that left two people shot last month in northwest suburban Ingleside.

Jerome Freeman, 28, is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, armed robbery, home invasion and aggravated discharge of a firearm, the Lake County sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Freeman and another man allegedly entered a home about 5:45 a.m. Feb. 9 in the 34600 block of North Gerberding Avenue and demanded money from two men, police said. Freeman and his alleged accomplice were armed with guns and wearing masks.

Freeman or his partner then allegedly shot the two men, ages 25 and 27, police said. They were treated for gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening.

The investigation into the identify of the second gunman was ongoing, police said.

Freeman, of Lake Villa Township, was arrested Feb. 28 and transferred to Cook County Jail for unrelated charges, police said.

Cook County prosecutors charged Freeman with retail theft and obstruction of identification, according to court records. He pleaded guilty to the charges on March 7.

Freeman will be transferred to the custody of Lake County, the sheriff’s office said.