1 injured in South Side crash

An employee of the Homeland Security Office was injured in a crash Thursday morning in the West Esldon neighborhood on the South Side.

An accident involving two vehicles happened about 6:15 a.m. in the 5700 block of South Hamlin Avenue, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

One of the drivers was a federal employee, police said.

One adult was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition, according to a Chicago Fire Department spokesman.