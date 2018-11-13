Death of woman whose body was found near Joliet cemetery ruled homicide

Will County officials are conducting a homicide investigation into the death of a woman whose body was found Monday in a wooded area near a Joliet cemetery.

The woman’s body was found by a hunter about 9 a.m. about 500 feet from Jefferson Street near Woodlawn Memorial Park, the sheriff’s office said.

Her death was ruled a homicide following an autopsy, the sheriff’s office said Tuesday. A cause of death has not been released.

The sheriff’s office said detectives were still working to identity the woman and declined to release additional information.

A portion of Jefferson Street was shut down Monday as the death was investigation, but the roadway was back open as of Tuesday afternoon.

In a statement, the sheriff’s office also reminded the public that the area where the body was found is privately owned and that no one is allowed on the property without the owner’s consent.

Anyone with information was asked to call the sheriff’s office at (815) 727-8575.