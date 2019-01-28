Man charged with sexually assaulting relative at party

A Melrose Park man has been charged with sexually assaulting a teenage family member last summer in southwest suburban Peotone.

Isai Moreno, 26, was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts each of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a victim over 5 years old; criminal sexual assault of a victim between 13 and 17 years old; and criminal sexual assault of a family member, according to a statement from the Will County sheriff’s office.

The investigation was opened in September 2018 when the girl told north suburban school officials that Moreno had sexually assaulted her at a family party two months prior.

In a December interview with detectives, Moreno “made statements incriminating himself,” the sheriff’s office said. Authorities obtained and executed an arrest warrant for him on Wednesday.

Moreno, who lives in Melrose Park, is being held without bail at the Will County Adult Detention Facility, the sheriff’s office said. He was expected to appear in court via video on Monday.