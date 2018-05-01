Janitor who videotaped girls in junior high locker room gets 5 years

A former janitor at a junior high school in southwest suburban Crest Hill has been sentenced to five years in prison for secretly videotaping adolescent girls in a locker room last year.

Ryan Thompson, 27, of Joliet, pleaded guilty in January to two felony counts of unauthorized video recording, the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office said.

The charges carried a sentence of 2-5 years in prison, prosecutors said. Judge Dave Carlson opted for the maximum sentence in the case on Tuesday.

Thompson hid behind the closed door of a utility room and use a cellphone to secretly record the girls between February 2017 and March 2017, prosecutors said. Thompson made four recordings in all, which did not capture the girls while they were unclothed.