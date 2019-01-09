Police release suspect photos in Aurora jewelry store heist

Surveillance image of the suspects in a Dec. 21 robbery at the Jared jewelry store, 1016 N. Route 59 in Aurora. | Aurora police

Authorities have released surveillance photos of three men who robbed a jewelry store last month in west suburban Aurora.

About 7:40 p.m. on Dec. 21, the trio walked into Jared, 1016 N. Route 59 in Aurora, with their faces covered, according to a statement from Aurora police.

One of them acted as a lookout while the others “announced the robbery and proceeded to smash two glass display cases,” police said. They then grabbed jewelry from inside the cases and fled the store, heading west.

One suspect was described as a 6-foot-2, 240-pound black man, while the other was described as a 5-foot-10, thin black man, police said. No description was available for the third, but all three wore wearing dark clothing.

The stolen merchandise was estimated at more than $340,000, authorities said.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at (630) 256-5500, or Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000.