Man charged in Orland Park mall shooting

A Cook County Sheriff's vehicle sits in front of one of the enterances of the Orland Square mall while police investigate a shooting that happened earlier inside the mall, Monday, Jan. 21, 2018, in Orland Park. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Charges have been filed against the suspected gunman in a shooting that killed one man and wounded another Monday evening at Orland Square Mall in Orland Park.

Jakharr Williams, 20, was charged Friday with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, according to a statement from Orland Park police.

Williams is suspected of shooting 18-year-old Javon Britten about 6:45 p.m. Monday in a lower-level food court at the Orland Square mall near 151st Street and La Grange Road, police said. He was taken into custody Wednesday evening by the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force.

Williams, who lives in University Park, is scheduled for a bond hearing Friday afternoon at the Bridgeview Courthouse.

The weapons charge was the only one approved by the Cook County state’s attorney’s office as of Friday morning, but police said the investigation into Britten’s murder is ongoing.