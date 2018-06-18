AG Sessions heading to Supreme Court over Chicago’s sanctuary city policy

Attorney General Jeff Sessions wants the Supreme Court to intervene in a dispute over the Chicago sanctuary city ordinance. | AP file photo

Attorney General Jeff Sessions asked the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene Monday in his ongoing feud with Chicago over so-called sanctuary city policies.

Sessions wants the high court to limit to Chicago a nationwide injunction blocking him from applying new conditions to grant money as he tries to force cities to cooperate with immigration authorities.

U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber handed down the injunction in September.

Sessions also tried, without success, to persuade the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to limit the injunction.

Now, in an application for a partial stay filed with the Supreme Court, Solicitor General Noel Francisco said Leinenweber’s ruling “reflects the increasingly prevalent trend of entering categorical, absent-party injunctions that bar any enforcement of federal laws or policies against any person.”

This month, the appeals court said it would reconsider whether the injunction should apply nationwide. But Sessions wanted the ban temporarily limited in the meantime.

A lawyer told the appeals court last week the Justice Department has been waiting to issue grant money “because the department believes that it has the lawful authority to impose the conditions.”

“Further delay in issuance of the grants would hind the flow of funding to support law-enforcement activity around the country, impose particular burdens for localities with relatively small budgets, and disrupt state grant-making processes under which states issue sub-awards of grant funds,” she wrote.

The grant at issue is the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant, used by local governments for law enforcement needs like police cruisers, body cameras and community programs aimed at reducing violence.