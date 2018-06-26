NEW YORK — The upcoming trial of Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman could be moved from Brooklyn to Manhattan.
U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan told attorneys at a hearing on Tuesday that he was still considering a request by Guzman’s attorneys to change the venue for a trial later this year.
The defense argues that security measures used to transport Guzman from a jail in Manhattan to a Brooklyn courthouse create a public spectacle that’s prejudicial. The measures include closing part of the Brooklyn Bridge to make way for a police motorcade that’s tracked by helicopters.
Guzman has pleaded not guilty to charges that his Sinaloa cartel laundered billions of dollars and oversaw a ruthless campaign of murders and kidnappings. He faces life in prison if convicted.
RELATED
• How West Side bust led feds to ‘El Chapo’
• El Chapo’s mental health is deteriorating: lawyer
• Spouses of twins who turned on ‘El Chapo’ tell story of ‘Cartel Wives’