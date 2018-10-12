Joliet man charged with failure to register as sex offender

A Joliet man convicted of sexually abusing a 16-year-old girl last year has been charged with failure to register as a sex offender.

An arrest warrant was issued Sept. 25 for 20-year-old Anthony Williams Jr. for failure to register, according to a statement from the Will County sheriff’s office. Investigators used surveillance to track him down over the next two weeks and found him Friday morning in the attic of a Joliet home that was not previously associated with him.

Williams was arrested without incident and taken to the Will County Adult Detention Facility, where he was being held without bail, the sheriff’s office said. He had active arrest warrants out for domestic battery and criminal sexual abuse when he was taken into custody.

Williams was convicted of sexually abusing the 16-year-old girl on Jan. 19, 2017, the sheriff’s office said. His next court date was scheduled for Monday.