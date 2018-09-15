Joliet man gets 25 years for slashing wife’s throat

A man from Joliet was sentenced Friday to 25 years in prison for attempting to murder his wife in the presence of his children three years ago in the southwestern suburb.

Last December, 53-year-old Arthur Unger pleaded guilty to a count of attempted murder for cutting the throat of his wife during an argument at their home in the 600 block of Plainfield Road, according to a statement from the Will County State’s Attorney’s office.

Unger’s children played a critical role in saving their mom’s life, according to the state’s attorney.

“This woman’s life was saved by tremendous acts of courage and compassion by these children and the paramedic who ran toward danger with no concern for his own safety,” State’s Attorney Will Glasgow said in a statement.

On Aug. 29, 2015, Unger attacked his wife and slashed her throat as she held their 1-year-old child, prosecutors said. The couple’s 11-year-old son witnessed the attack from outside and ran to a nearby firehouse for help. Another young son at home dialed 911.

A Joliet paramedic ran to the home with the child and performed life-saving measures several minutes before police or an ambulance arrived, prosecutors said.

Meanwhile, Unger had left the scene but was found by police hiding in bushes several blocks from his home, according to prosecutors.

Unger was facing between six and 30 years in prison, according to the state’s attorney’s office. He has a criminal history that included convictions from weapons violations, domestic battery, drug dealing, DUI and possessing a stolen vehicle.