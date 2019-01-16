An Aurora man who was wanted on a $1 million warrant out of Kendall County was arrested Wednesday in west suburban St. Charles, according to Montgomery police.

Josua C. Matias, 21, was wanted for allegedly being involved in a shooting that left two people wounded at 10:32 p.m. on Jan. 6 in the 2000 block of Orchard Road in Montgomery, police said. The two who were shot were taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t life threatening.

Josua C. Matias | Montgomery police

Matias was taken into custody by members of the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force and charged with felony aggravated battery and discharge with a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm by a street gang member and felon and being an armed habitual criminal, police said.

He is being held at the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office, police said.