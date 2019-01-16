Aurora man wanted on $1 million warrant arrested in St. Charles

An Aurora man who was wanted on a $1 million warrant out of Kendall County was arrested Wednesday in west suburban St. Charles, according to Montgomery police.

Josua C. Matias, 21, was wanted for allegedly being involved in a shooting that left two people wounded at 10:32 p.m. on Jan. 6 in the 2000 block of Orchard Road in Montgomery, police said. The two who were shot were taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t life threatening.

Matias was taken into custody by members of the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force and charged with felony aggravated battery and discharge with a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm by a street gang member and felon and being an armed habitual criminal, police said.

He is being held at the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office, police said.