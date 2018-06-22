Accused cop killer Wilson to be released from jail after judge tosses confession

A Cook County judge ordered accused cop killer Jackie Wilson Friday released without having to post any bail after throwing out his confession in the case, paving the way for Wilson to be a free man for the first time in more than 36 years.

Wilson, 57, has twice been convicted of murder in connection with the shootings of Chicago Police Officers Richard O’Brien and William Fahey in 1982. In a blow to prosecutors, Cook County Judge William Hooks ordered Wilson released on a $10,000 I-bond, which effectively means he doesn’t have to post any cash to get out of jail. Last week, Hooks threw out Wilson’s confession, ruling cops had tortured him to get it, and tossed his conviction.

On Friday, Hooks said prosecutors “utterly failed” in their arguments to keep Wilson locked up. Hooks said that even if prosecutors “exhibited a better command” of their case, the result wouldn’t have been any different.

As Hooks made his ruling, Wilson smiled, and one of his attorneys, Elliot Slossar, patted him on the back.

The case has drawn intense interest from both police officials and police reform advocates.

FOP President Kevin Graham attended the court hearing Friday and afterward said he was “very disappointed that a man who admitted being there when two police officers were gunned down is going to be released on a $10,000 I-bond. It’s disgraceful.”

Outside the courtroom, Special Prosecutor Michael O’Rourke said: “We’re disappointed but we are prepared— and will be prepared — to retry this case and we have every intention to do so.”

O’Rourke also disagreed with the judge’s characterization of the prosecution.

The prosecutions against Wilson and his brother, Andrew, have a long and twisted history. Andrew Wilson was the gunman in the murders of the two police officers, who pulled the Wilson brothers over during a traffic stop.

Andrew Wilson won a new trial based on allegations that he was beaten and electrocuted during his interrogation by Jon Burge and detectives under his command — the first in what would become a long line of cases documenting abuse by Burge’s Area 2 investigators. Andrew Wilson was convicted at trial again and died in 2007, still locked up for the murders.

Jackie Wilson was the alleged getaway driver. His claims of abuse had been ignored by trial judges and appeals courts, but the the state Torture Relief and Inquiry Commission eventually granted him a new hearing

After a series of hearings that spanned months, and included Burge and other retired detectives who worked on the case, as well as an assistants state’s attorney taking the Fifth Amendment when questioned about the abuse, Hooks last week tossed Wilson’s confession and ordered a new trial for him.

At a bond hearing Thursday, Wilson’s lawyers argued that Wilson should go free while awaiting trial, noting that without his forced confession as evidence, prosecutors would have little chance of convicting Wilson a third time. The defense also introduced a bombshell: an eyewitness to the shooting had sworn out an affidavit just last month, saying he lied on the witness stand at Wilson’s previous two trials — and during Andrew Wilson’s two trials — because of coercion by police and prosecutors.

Another key witness claimed the Wilson brothers admitted to him that they had killed Fahey and O’Brien. But defense lawyer G. Flint Taylor said the man was “peripatetic liar” with a long record of fraud and perjury.

Special Prosecutor Lawrence Rosen admitted he did not know if other state witnesses from Jackie Wilson’s previous trials still were alive, but said transcripts of their testimony could be introduced at a new trial. The prosecution also intended to introduce a videotaped deposition from an unrelated civil rights lawsuit, in which he said Wilson stated that he and his brother had hatched a violent plan for a “suicide mission” to break a friend, Edgar Hope, out of the jail hospital.

Slossar said Thursday his law firm had arranged for Jackie Wilson to live at a halfway house and receive counseling if released.