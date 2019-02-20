Man fatally shot in Hammond, suspect arrested in Calumet City

An 18-year-old man was killed in a shooting Tuesday morning near the border between Hammond, Indiana, and south suburban Calumet City.

Calumet City officers were called to assist Hammond police with reports of a crash and a gunshot victim at 10:21 a.m. near Stateline Road and Waltham Street, according to a statement from Calumet City police.

Authorities found 18-year-old Jvonte Gibson lying on the ground between two buildings in the first block of Waltham Avenue in Hammond, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He gave responding officers a description of his shooter.

Gibson, who lived in University Park, was taken to Community Hospital in Munster, Indiana, authorities said. He was transferred to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 3:07 p.m.

An autopsy Wednesday found Gibson died of a gunshot wound to his back, the medical examiner’s office said.

A short time after Gibson was found, investigators located a person matching the shooter’s description near the Calumet City American Legion post, 950 Legion Drive, police said.

The male suspect, who had a handgun, was taken into custody and brought to the Calumet City Police Department for questioning, police said.