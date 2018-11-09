Kane County prosecutors rule St. Charles police-involved shooting justified

Prosecutors have ruled that three St. Charles police officers were justified when they shot a 19-year-old man in April after he allegedly pointed a BB gun at them.

Christopher C. Kemble, now 20, was shot by officers on April 26 after he called 911 and said a person with a gun had broken into his home, according to the Kane County state’s attorney’s office.

Shortly after the initial call, another person called police to report Kemble had taken his father’s gun and might be suicidal, authorities said. Officers met Kimble outside the home in the 3400 block of Voltaire Lane. Shortly after, he pulled a gun from behind his back and racked the slide.

Three officers at the scene fired when Kemble pointed the gun at them and he was struck, prosecutors said. Kemble was then taken to a hospital for treatment and later charged with a felony count of disorderly conduct for making a false crime report, three counts of aggravated assault to a peace officer and one count of reckless conduct, police said.

Kemble’s gun was later determined to be a BB gun, prosecutors said. After the incident, police investigators said they learned he had made comments to friends about wanting to kill himself or be killed by officers.

On Friday, the state’s attorney’s office announced it had reviewed the officers’ use of force and determined it was justified.

Charges against Kemble are still pending, prosecutors said. His next court appearance was scheduled for Dec. 7.