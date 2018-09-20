SWAT responds to man holding son at gunpoint in Kane County

A man was taken to a hospital for evaluation after allegedly holding his son at gunpoint and threatening to kill himself Thursday afternoon in an unincorporated area of Kane County.

Kane County sheriff’s deputies responded about 2:25 p.m. to a home in the first block of Laura Lane after receiving a report of a person with a gun, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies, assisted by officers from Sugar Grove and Elburn, learned that a 49-year-old man was inside a home with a gun pointed at his 18-year-old son and had made suicidal statements, authorities said.

The son was able to leave the home and a SWAT team and crisis negotiators were called, the sheriff’s office said. About an hour later, the man agreed to come out of the home and surrendered without incident.

He was taken to a hospital for evaluation and has not been charged, the sheriff’s office said.