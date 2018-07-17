Kankakee man charged after guns, heroin, fentanyl and crack found in home

A man from Kankakee was charged Sunday after agents found guns, heroin, fentanyl, crack cocaine and marijuana in his home.

The Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group, a multi-jurisdictional unit that targets drug crime, executed a search warrant at 5:48 p.m. at a residence in the 360 block of South Chicago in Kankakee. Agents found about three grams of marijuana, about three-and-a-half grams of suspected heroin or fentanyl, about four grams of crack cocaine and three firearms, according to KAMEG. At least one of the guns was stolen.

Matthew R. Jones, 27, a convicted felon, was arrested at the home.

Jones was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of stolen and defaced weapons, and possession of controlled substances with the intent to deliver, KAMEG said. He was being held at the Jerome Combs Detention Center.

Jones was arrested by KAMEG and the Kankakee Police Department. KAMEG is made up of personnel from Kankakee police, Bourbonnais police, Illinois State Police, the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department and the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office.