Man charged with reckless homicide, DUI for Oak Park crash

A Chicago man has been charged with reckless homicide and DUI for a crash that killed a woman Saturday night in west suburban Oak Park.

Kendall R. Harrison, 25, was driving an SUV that ran a red light about 10:30 p.m. at Ridgeland Avenue and South Boulevard in Oak Park, according to a statement from Oak Park police.

The SUV then slammed into a car driven by 28-year-old Joy Tyrus, police said. Tyrus and a passenger from her car were taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.

Tyrus, who lived in the West Side Austin neighborhood, was pronounced dead at 11 p.m., according to police and the medical examiner’s office. An autopsy found she died of multiple blunt-force injuries from the crash and her death was ruled an accident.

Her passenger was listed in critical condition, police said.

Harrison, who lives in Humboldt Park, is charged with one count of reckless homicide and two counts of aggravated driving under the influence, according to police.

His bail was set at $800,000 Tuesday and his next court date is scheduled for March 25, according to Cook County court records.