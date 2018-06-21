Key witness appears to recant in case of accused cop killer Jackie Wilson

Jackie Wilson at a court hearing earlier this year | Pool photo by Zbigniew Bzdak for the Chicago Tribune

A key prosecution witness in the case of accused cop killer Jackie Wilson appears to have recanted, according to a bombshell affidavit introduced by Wilson’s attorneys at a court hearing Thursday.

Eyewitness Dewayne Hardin said in a deposition taken May 24 that Jackie Wilson was in a state of shock as his brother Andrew Wilson killed two Chicago Police officers in 1982 after a traffic stop and that in fact Hardin was fed a story by detectives and prosecutors to implicate Jackie Wilson in the slayings.

The affidavit comes as Wilson’s attorneys asked Cook County Judge William Hooks to set bail for Wilson after the judge tossed out of his confession last week, ruling it had resulted from torture at the hands of police underlings of notorious Cmdr. Jon Burge. Hooks is expected to rule on the bail issue Friday.

Andrew and Jackie Wilson were convicted in the 1982 slayings of Chicago Police Officers Richard O’Brien and William Fahey. Andrew Wilson died in 2007, serving a life sentence for the slayings but never giving up on his claim that he had been tortured to confess.

More details to come.