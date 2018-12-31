EDITORIAL: What Kiwand Brown and other ex-offenders need to stay out of jial

Kiwand Brown (left) with his mentor Artimmeo Williamson, an ex-offender who is an outreach worker for the Institute for Nonviolence Chicago, on Aug. 30, 2018. | Maria de la Guardia/Sun-Times

The odds are stacked against Kiwand Brown staying out of trouble.

We’re pulling hard for Brown to beat those odds, unlike far too many other ex-offenders from tough neighborhoods. They get out of prison or jail and end up right back behind bars within months.

Brown, as reporter Frank Main wrote, is working hard to avoid that fate. He has spent over eight months in jail already, after cops nabbed him for taking part in a friend’s robbery scheme, and those 263 days were enough. Brown pleaded guilty and is finishing a two-year probation sentence.

Nearly half of Cook County probationers end up back behind bars within three years. It’s easy to see why Brown needs more than luck and the support of well-meaning family to make it.

Programs that aim to curb recidivism can make the difference. They’re no sure thing, but they’re essential to criminal justice reform.

Take READI Chicago, a program of Heartland Alliance and the Institute for Nonviolence Chicago. READI Chicago places ex-offenders into transitional jobs and offers counseling and life coaching. Brown is a participant, and he’s earning $300 to $400 a week — money he’s using to help pay back the woman he robbed.

In jail, Brown took part in Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart’s SAVE (Sheriff’s Anti-Violence Effort) initiative, to learn better coping skills. About a third of inmates don’t complete SAVE. Brown did, and he says it taught him self-discipline.

Brown also found a mentor through the Institute for Nonviolence Chicago, who’s become like the older brother he never had. The mentor helped Brown get hooked up with temporary jobs when he was first released.

Brown’s not out of the woods yet, but at least he’s on the right path.

