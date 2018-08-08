Knife-wielding man robs Westchester bank

Surveillance image of the man suspected in a bank robbery Aug. 7 at the U.S. Bank branch at 1844 S. Mannheim Road in Westchester. | FBI

A man robbed a bank at knifepoint Tuesday afternoon in west suburban Westchester.

The non-takeover bank robbery happened about 3 p.m. at the U.S. Bank branch at 1844 S. Mannheim Road in Westchester, according to a statement from the FBI. The suspect was armed with a knife.

He was described as a 5-foot-8, 165-pound black man about 45 years old, the FBI said. He wore a black face mask, a dark-colored long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans and black gloves.

A reward of up to $1,000 was being offered for information leading to his arrest, according to the FBI. Anyone with information was asked to call the FBI’s Chicago Field Office at (312) 421-6700.