Death of woman found in Aurora basement ‘seems suspicious’: police

A woman was found dead Tuesday morning in the basement of a building in west suburban Aurora.

About 10:30 a.m., two maintenance workers cleaning the basement of an apartment building in the 1300 block of Monomoy Street found the body of 30-year-old Kristina L. Davies, according to a statement from Aurora police.

Investigators do not think that Davies, a Yorkville resident, had ever lived in the apartment complex.

Police said Davies’ death “seems suspicious.” The Kane County coroner’s office was expected to perform an autopsy on Wednesday.

Anyone with information was asked to call investigators at (630) 256-5500.