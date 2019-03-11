Lake County jail detainee charged with aggravated battery

A 36-year-old man was charged after choking a fellow detainee and beating another after an argument Saturday at the Lake County jail in Waukegan.

Timothy R. Adams, of North Chicago, was charged with a felony county of aggravated battery, according to Lake County sheriff’s office.

Prior to the attack, Adams was arguing with a 59-year-old man who was also being held at the jail, the sheriff’s office said. While a corrections officer was making rounds, Adams choked the 59-year-old and then punched a 40-year-old male detainee.

The officer later found the 59-year-old on the floor of his cell suffering from “labored breathing,” the sheriff’s office said. The detainee was taken to Vista East Hospital in Waukegan and later transferred to another hospital with stroke-like symptoms.

“We will absolutely not tolerate inmates fighting with other inmates, fighting with out staff, or violating rules.” Lake County Sheriff John Idleburg said. “We will seek prosecution for any inmate who makes the unwise decision to engage in a physical fight.”

Adams is being held on $750,000 bail, the sheriff’s office said. His next court date was set for April 4.

The 59-year-old will be discharged from hospital this week and returned to the jail, the sheriff’s office said.