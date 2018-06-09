Lake in the Hills man pleads guilty to Elgin kidnapping

A man from northwest suburban Lake in the Hills pleaded guilty to his role in the 2016 kidnapping and beating of someone in Elgin.

Luis Palomar, 20, agreed to 16 years of prison in exchange for the guilty plea, according to the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Four people are now convicted of the kidnapping, in which Palomar and four others took the victim from her Elgin home to an apartment building where they beat her and burned her with cigarettes, prosecutors said.

Palomar also pleaded guilty to a unrelated drug offenses, theft and participating in a jail fight, according to prosecutors. He was given credit for serving 704 days in the Kane County Jail.