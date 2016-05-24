Bail set at $150K for Lake View man charged with arson

Bail was set at $150,000 Wednesday for a 24-year-old man charged with arson in Lake View on the North Side.

Officers saw Colin Weis setting fire to a couch Tuesday that was placed near recycled oil kept outside a Lake View restaurant at 2:50 a.m. in the 900 block of West Belmont, according to Chicago Police.

Damage was limited and no one was hurt, police said.

Weis, who lives in the 3200 block of North Clark, was arrested at the scene and charged with a felony count of arson.

Weis is scheduled to appear in court next May 31.