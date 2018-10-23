Lansing AT&T store robbed at gunpoint

Five armed robbers struck a cellphone store Tuesday afternoon in south suburban Lansing.

Officers responded at 12:27 p.m. to the AT&T store at 17709 Torrence Ave. after five males with handguns made off with an undetermined amount of cellphones, according to Lansing police. The robbers drove away in a red or orange two-door sedan that may have been a Dodge Challenger.

No one was hurt, police said.

Three of the robbers were seen wearing hooded sweatshirts and masks that were either black or white, police said.

Anyone with information about the robbery should call Lansing police at (708) 895-7150.