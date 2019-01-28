Man dies weeks after being shot in Evanston

An Evanston man died Saturday morning, nearly a month after he was wounded in a shooting in the north suburb.

Larry Cox, 56, was shot on Dec. 30, 2018 in the 1900 block of Foster Street in Evanston, according to Evanston Police Cmdr. Ryan Glew and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Cox, who lived in the same block, was taken to Evanston Hospital, where he died at 11:10 a.m. on Saturday, authorities said.

An autopsy found he died of a pulmonary embolism, with complications of gunshot wounds listed as a contributing factor, according to the medical examiner’s office. His death was ruled a homicide.

Glew said investigators did not consider the shooting a “random act.”

No one is in custody as detectives continue to investigate.