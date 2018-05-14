Lemont home builder charged with draining bank account of client with dementia

A Lemont man has been charged with stealing money from a client who hired him to build a home in Palos Hills, police announced Monday.

Paul A. Paul Jr., 67, was charged with a felony count of financial exploitation of an elderly person after he was taken into custody Wednesday, according to Palos Hills police. His bond was set at $10,000 Thursday during a hearing at the Bridgeview Courthouse.

Paul, of Paul Design Builders, is accused to stealing about $460,000 from the 88-year-old man’s bank account after he was hired to build a home for an estimated $267,000, police said.

Paul declined to comment on the charge when reached at his office Monday.

The buyer was diagnosed with dementia and other medical issues that had made him unable to make financial decisions since 2016, police said. Paul was seen accompanying the man to the bank to cash checks. A total of 16 withdrawals were made from man’s bank account, as well as two other withdrawals from a credit union and credit cards.

Police said the house Paul was hired to build has not been completed and was issued several inspection violations. Another company has since been hired to complete the project.

Paul was scheduled back in court May 30.