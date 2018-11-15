Armed robber uses app to meet victim in Waukegan

Someone using an application to sell their property in person ended up robbed Wednesday afternoon in north suburban Waukegan.

Two people used the app “letgo” to meet at a parking lot about 3:30 p.m. in the 700 block of North Green Bay Road, according to Waukegan Police Chief Wayne Walles.

Once they met, the buyer pulled out a handgun and robbed the person of their property, Walles said. The man left the area on foot.

Chief Walles reminded the public that police departments are safe areas to arrange sales. The department at 101 N. Wells St. is staffed 24/7 by a uniformed officer, and the front desk and parking lot are video recorded.