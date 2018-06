Lisle man faces child pornography charges

A west suburban man who was arrested Wednesday is facing a slew of felony child pornography charges.

Andrew J. Caruso, 36, was charged with five counts of various charges of child pornography possession and dissemination, according to Lisle police.

Officers arrested him at his Lisle home and found several digital devices with images of children, police said.

A judge set his bail at $50,000, police said.