4 men charged with tying up, robbing Lombard family at gunpoint

Bail was set at $2 million Saturday for four men accused of invading the home of family in Lombard, trying them up, robbing them and then leading cops on a high-speed chase in the western suburb.

Mashawn Barnes, 27; Kevin Jones, 31; and Dion Young, 20, all of Chicago; and Calvert Williams, 29, of Matteson, are each charged with a felony count of armed robbery in connection to a home invasion at an apartment on Foxworth Boulevard, the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office said in a statement.

If convicted, they could each face between 21 and 45 years in prison each, prosecutors said.

On Friday, a woman and her daughter entered their home at 3:35 p.m. as two of the men, armed and wearing masks, approached and entered the building before the door closed, prosecutors said.

Once inside, the men each pointed a gun at their heads and ordered them into their home, the state’s attorney’s office said. Inside the apartment, the men tied up the woman and someone else who had been sleeping there. The men stole cash, a handgun and other items before fleeing in a vehicle waiting in a parking lot.

As the men left, the woman freed herself and called police with details about the fleeing vehicle, prosecutors said. Lombard officers found a vehicle matching the description and tried to pull it over, but the driver sped off at 75 mph down Roosevelt Road, prosecutors said.

The vehicle crashed twice at North and Villa avenues in Villa Park, and all four men exited the vehicle, prosecutors said. Barnes was arrested near the vehicle, and the three others were arrested in a wooded area nearby.

“The terror allegedly caused by these men — forcing their way at gunpoint into an innocent woman’s apartment, tying up their victims and stealing money, other items of value and a gun before fleeing — is almost unimaginable,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the statement.

Williams, Jones and Barnes are also charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, prosecutors said. Young was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, and Barnes was charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding.