Lombard man upset over marijuana deal fires gun near school: police

A Lombard man who became upset when he didn’t receive marijuana he purchased took his anger out by firing off a gun about 350 feet from a school on Tuesday in the west suburb, officials said.

Daniel Grayson, 41, is charged with reckless discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon — both felonies, according to Lombard police and the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.

Officers responded about 2:30 p.m. to 111 W. Ash St. after someone reporting seeing Grayson fire the gun off into the ground, authorities said. A shell casing was recovered nearby and Grayson was taken into custody shortly after.

The shooting happened about 350 feet from St. John’s Lutheran School, police said. Parents who were waiting to pick up their kids after school reported hearing the shot.

The shooting occurred after Grayson gave two men $50 for marijuana and they failed to return with the product, authorities said.

“The allegations against Mr. Grayson are simply shocking,” State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement. “With school safety at the top of everyone’s list of priorities, there is absolutely no reason that anyone should be anywhere near a school if they are in possession of a weapon.”

Grayson was ordered held in lieu of posting $2,000 bond during a hearing Wednesday before Judge George Bakalis, officials said.