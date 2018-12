Man shot to death in Lyons

A man from Louisville, Kentucky was fatally shot early Thursday in southwest suburban Lyons.

Cypress Harris, 33, was shot about 2:45 a.m. in the 3900 block of Harlem Avenue, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He was pronounced dead less than an hour later.

An autopsy Friday found Harris died from multiple gunshot wounds. His death was ruled a homicide.

Lyons police could not be reached for comment.